A chemical leak at a hotel in Protaras triggered an emergency evacuation on Monday afternoon, after fumes were spotted rising from an underground pool machinery room.

The Famagusta fire station “Sergeant Adamou Adamou” said it received the first call at 16:05 on June 30. Firefighters rushed to the scene with a specialist chemical response vehicle to tackle the incident.

Crews found chemicals leaking and generating fumes inside the pool’s machinery area beneath the hotel. As a precaution, the fire service, working closely with hotel staff, evacuated the underground section, including the pool area, to keep guests and employees safe.

Firefighters entered the affected zone wearing protective suits and breathing gear. Ventilation systems were used to clear the air.

Authorities confirmed that the leaked chemicals were discharged into the pool through a special device designed to dissolve such materials safely. A private company responsible for pool water maintenance assisted in handling the chemicals.

No injuries were reported, and officials stressed that nobody’s life was in danger during the incident.

The hotel has not released a statement, and it remains unclear when the underground pool area will reopen.