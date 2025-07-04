Larnaca district court on Friday issued a six-day remand against a 35-year-old man suspected to be involved in a case of attempted arson that occurred in the Larnaca area on Thursday.

“A 70-year-old man on Thursday morning reported that around 5.30 am on, a suspicious person threw two incendiary objects, suspected to be “Molotov cocktails,” into the yard of his residence in the Aradippou area, resulting in a fire”, police said in a statemtent.

According to the police, the 70-year-old was able to extinguish the fires before any damage occurred to his property.

Following evidence found at the scene, the officers identified the 35-year-old suspect. A court warrant was then issued for his arrest, which took place on Thursday evening.

The suspect appeared before Larnaca district court on Friday, where he was remanded for six days.

Investigation into the case is ongoing.