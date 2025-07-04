Police on Friday arrested a 42-year-old man over the robbery of a kiosk in Ypsonas in the Limassol area that took place earlier in the day.

According to the police, the man entered the kiosk and physically attacked its 29-year-old employee before stealing the kiosk’s cash register containing €900.

Upon questioning, the police said that the man confessed to the robbery and that part of the stolen property and evidence of the case were found in his possession.