Police on Friday arrested a 42-year-old man over the robbery of a kiosk in Ypsonas in the Limassol area that took place earlier in the day.
According to the police, the man entered the kiosk and physically attacked its 29-year-old employee before stealing the kiosk’s cash register containing €900.
Upon questioning, the police said that the man confessed to the robbery and that part of the stolen property and evidence of the case were found in his possession.
