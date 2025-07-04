Bank workers’ union (Etyk) last week held a special event in honour of former Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) governor Constantinos Herodotou.

According to a statement released on Friday, the event was attended on behalf of Etyk by honorary president Loizos Hadjicostis, members of the general secretariat, and officials from the Etyk sectoral committee at the CBC.

The statement noted that the organisation’s collaboration with Herodotou began in 2017, when he was appointed as an executive member of the board of directors of the central bank, and continued through his term as governor from 2019 to 2024.

Etyk said that it “developed a positive working relationship with Herodotou, during which time several long-standing issues affecting central bank staff were successfully addressed”.

Among these, Etyk highlighted the implementation of promotions and staff upgrades at the central bank for the first time in ten years.

During the event, Hadjicostis presented Herodotou with a commemorative gift depicting Etyk’s emblem, the scales, expressing the organisation’s gratitude for what it described as constructive cooperation.

He also wished him every success in his new role as chairman of the board of Attica Bank.

Herodotou, in turn, thanked the organisation for their “harmonious cooperation of recent years”.

He also acknowledged what he described as “Etyk’s decisive contribution to colleagues not only at the central bank but also in the wider banking sector and Cypriot society”.