Cyprus’ Industrial Turnover Index climbed to 137.2 units in April 2025, marking a 1.6 per cent increase compared with April 2024, according to data released on Friday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The index, based on 2021 as its reference year with a baseline of 100 units, reflects the monthly variation in turnover across four key industrial sectors.

These include mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity supply, and water supply. The latter also encompasses material recovery.

For the period from January to April 2025, the index recorded a year-on-year increase of 4.3 per cent.

In the manufacturing sector alone, the index reached 142.4 units in April 2025, representing a 2.5 per cent rise compared with the same month last year.

However, declines were observed in three other industrial segments. Turnover in electricity supply fell by 2.6 per cent, mining and quarrying recorded a decrease of 1.2 per cent, while water supply and material recovery slipped by 0.9 per cent.

The Industrial Turnover Index indicates how industrial turnover fluctuates monthly in relation to the average monthly turnover of 2021.

For example, if the index stands at 112.4, it means the industrial turnover for that month has risen by 12.4 per cent compared with the 2021 monthly average.

In the mining and quarrying sector, the index includes key quarry products but excludes supporting activities for natural gas extraction.

In the manufacturing, electricity, and water sectors, data are collected from all businesses with annual turnover of at least €2 million or those employing 20 or more people, while a sample is drawn from smaller enterprises.

Data for electricity and water supply activities are also sourced from administrative records.

The April data underline a continuing upward trend in manufacturing, even as other sectors show contraction.

The report provides a snapshot of economic health in the industrial sector and serves as a key metric for policymakers and investors.