The Finance Ministry on Friday announced the scheduled delisting of Cyprus government treasury bills from the fourth issuance of 2025, which are set to mature on July 25, 2025.

The treasury bills in question, coded TB13D25, were issued on April 25, 2025, with a maturity period of 13 weeks.

In an official statement, the ministry said the last day of trading for these bills will be July 21, 2025.

“The bills will expire on July 25, 2025, and therefore, the last date of trading will be July 21, 2025,” said Stelios Leonidou, an official from the Public Debt Management Office, on behalf of the Finance Ministry.

The treasury bills are listed on the regulated market and are classified as government bonds.

Their delisting marks the standard conclusion of the short-term debt instrument, part of the government’s regular cycle of issuing and retiring securities to manage public debt and liquidity.

The delisting notice, published via the Cyprus Stock Exchange, pertains exclusively to this particular issuance.

The Ministry added that full information has been made available to relevant market participants and the public.