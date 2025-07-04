Freedom Holding Corp. on Friday announced that it has secured a notable vote of confidence from institutional investors, as its shares were added to the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) during the fund’s latest quarterly rebalance.

The FXO fund acquired approximately 185,000 shares of Freedom Holding Corp., assigning the company a weight of 1.22 per cent in the index.

This development marks a significant milestone for Freedom Holding Corp., with the company saying that it “reflects the growing confidence of institutional investors in Freedom Holding Corp.’s ongoing performance and potential for generating strong returns”.

Managed by First Trust Advisors, the FXO fund is an exchange-traded fund that focuses on selecting high-potential financial sector stocks.

It typically invests at least 90 per cent of its net assets in stocks chosen through the AlphaDEX methodology, which uses a rules-based system to evaluate companies based on a blend of growth and value factors.

Among the FXO fund’s top holdings are prominent financial institutions including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, highlighting the fund’s preference for stable and high-performing companies.

With approximately 2 billion dollars in assets under management, FXO has built a reputation for delivering consistent long-term returns, with annualised performance reaching around 20.1 per cent over the past five years.

Freedom Holding Corp.’s inclusion in the FXO portfolio follows closely on its recent addition to the Russell 3000 Index, effective from June 27, 2025.

The Russell 3000 Index comprises around 98 per cent of the investable equity market in the United States and serves as a benchmark for global institutional investment strategies.

“FRHC’s selection underscores its financial health, stability, and continued growth trajectory,” the company said.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings recently revised its outlook on several Freedom Holding Corp. subsidiaries, including Freedom Finance Europe, which operates under the brand Freedom24.

The credit outlook was upgraded from stable to positive, while long- and short-term issuer credit ratings were affirmed at ‘B+/B’, reflecting the group’s solid financial health.

“Together, these developments underline Freedom Holding Corp.’s strong market position and attractiveness to institutional and individual investors alike,” the company stated.

“The company remains dedicated to delivering sustainable growth and continuing to enhance its innovative financial ecosystem across Europe and globally,” it concluded.

