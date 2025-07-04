Try a new kind of pie

Empanadas with Mushroom, Egg and Olives

For the dough

300g all-purpose flour

100ml lukewarm water

1 egg

1 teaspoon sugar

50 g softened butter

1 teaspoon vinegar

1/2 tsp salt

For the filling

1 tablespoon butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

150g chopped mushroom

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika

1/2 teaspoon brown sugar

1 boiled egg, finely chopped

5 green olives, finely chopped (pitted)

Salt / Pepper

For the spread

1 egg beaten

For the dough: In a bowl, mix the flour, salt, and sugar. Add the butter and rub it with your fingers until it becomes like crumbs.

Add the egg, vinegar and water. Knead until you have a soft, smooth dough.

Cover with plastic wrap and let it rest for 10 minutes.

For the filling: In a frying pan, sauté the onion with the oil until soft. Add the garlic and stir for 30 seconds.

Add the mushroom and sauté until wilted.

Add the tomato paste, cumin, paprika, sugar, salt and pepper. Stir well and simmer for 5-6 minutes.

Remove from the heat and add the boiled egg and chopped olives. Let it cool well.

For the set-up: Preheat the oven to 180C.

Roll out the dough into a thin sheet and cut 12 discs with a diameter of 12 cm.

Put 1 tablespoon of the filling in the centre of each disc. Wet the edges with water or egg white, fold into a crescent and press well to seal.

Transfer to a baking pan lined with parchment paper, brush with beaten egg.

Bake at 180C for 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve hot or lukewarm, ideally with chimichurri.

Puff Pastry Tartlets with Asparagus

1 puff pastry sheet

200g asparagus

100g goat cheese

100g grated Emmental

3 tablespoons heavy cream

1 large garlic clove, crushed

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons fresh thyme

1 egg + 1 egg yolk for spreading

Salt, freshly ground pepper

For the French dressing foam

45g apple cider vinegar

15g mustard

1 garlic clove (about 5g), crushed

100g olive oil

100g water

2g Soy lecithin

0.3g xanthan gum

Salt (about 2g)

Freshly ground pepper (optional)

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Open the puff pastry sheet and place it on parchment paper. Divide the puff pastry into 8 rectangular portions.

Draw a ‘frame’ of 1.5cm around each piece and place the pieces in the refrigerator. Carefully, do not scratch the puff pastry all the way down.

Blanch the asparagus in salted water for 3-4 minutes, drain and cool in ice water.

In a bowl, mix the cheeses, egg, cream, garlic, olive oil, and herbs.

Remove the puff pastry from the fridge, spread the filling in the centre of each piece and place the asparagus.

Mix the egg yolk with 1 teaspoon of water and brush the edges of the puff pastry.

Bake for 25-30 minutes until golden.

Serve with the French dressing foam (see below).

For the French dressing foam: In a tall mixing bowl, add the vinegar, mustard, garlic, olive oil, water, salt and pepper.

Add the soy lecithin and the xanthan gum – sprinkle the xanthan so that it does not form lumps.

Beat the mixture with a hand blender for 1-2 minutes, until it is homogenised and foam begins to form on the surface.

Let the mixture stand for 1-2 minutes. Then collect the foam formed on top and serve it directly over the tart.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/