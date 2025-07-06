Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos was in Kenya on Sunday as part of a series of visits to Africa in 2025 with the aim of further strengthening relations with the countries of the continent.

On Monday he will meet his Kenyan counterpart Musalia Mudavadi and sign a memorandum of cooperation and political consultations. As part of the visit, the minister will inaugurate the High Commission premises in Nairobi.

On Sunday Kombos visited the Makarios orphanage in Nyeri, where his ministry supported the reconstruction of the building and donated technological equipment.

He also inaugurated the Olive Tree multipurpose hall of the Sofia for Children Foundation, a project that was implemented with the funding of the Cyprus government.

Cyprus has developed a significant presence in Kenya and is funding NGO programmes operating there, while it has donated €50,000 to the Team Europe Initiative Kenya Digital Transformation.

Furthermore, Cyprus has granted €100,000 at the High-Level Event for contributions to the Humanitarian Aid Fund for the Horn of Africa / OCHA for Kenya (2023) and €30,000 for financial support to the Archdiocese of Nairobi (2025) to highlight the historical and cultural heritage, presence and political capital of Cyprus and the Church in Kenya.

Kombos will meet the ambassadors of Eu members states in Kenya, with whom he will exchange views with the aim of exploring possibilities for coordination on regional and international issues.

He will also visit the Orthodox Archdiocese of Nairobi, where he will meet the Archbishop of Nairobi and Kenya, Makarios.

After his visit to Kenya, Kombos will travel to Tanzania, on Tuesday will represent the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, in the context of strengthening the EU’s contacts with countries on the African continent.