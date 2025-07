The temperature inland on Sunday is expected to reach 40C as highs are expected of around 2-3C above the average.

For those on the coasts, the temperature will be between 33 and 36, while in the mountains it is set to reach 26C on Troodos.

The heatwave is set to last until Thursday, with highs peaking inland at 41C.

The temperature will drop slightly as of Thursday but morning mists are expected to continue throughout the week.