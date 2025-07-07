The Cyprus issue, water scarcity issues and forest fires in the EU and developments in the Middle east will be among the topics discussed in the European Parliament’s (EP) plenary session held in Strasbourg from July 7 to July 9.

Cyprus-related issues, including the persistent fears about water scarcity and fires, as well as the Cyprus issue, have been added to the agenda for Wednesday, July 9, with the latter following a proposal by Cypriot MEPs on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Turkish invasion.

The debate is set to focus on Cyprus’ division and the EP’s support for the resumption of negotiations for a comprehensive solution in accordance with international law, UN Security Council resolutions and EU principles.

As one of the first topics on the agenda, a motion of censure against European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Commissioners will be put before this plenary on Monday July 7.

Initiated by Romanian MEP Gheorghe Piperea an co-signed by 73 MEPs, including Cypriot MEP, Phidias Panayiotou, the motion centres on the exchange of undisclosed text messages between von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla during negotiations over the supply of the company’s vaccine.

On Tuesday, July 8, the plenary will discuss the upcoming EU-China summit set from July 24 to 25 and the presentation of the priorities of the Danish Presidency, while in the afternoon, a debate on the situation in the Middle East including statements from the Council and the Commission will take place.