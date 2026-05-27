Turkish Cypriots and other Muslims across Cyprus celebrated the beginning of Eid al-Adha, one of the two main festivals on the Muslim calendar, on Wednesday.

The festival is celebrated during the last month of the Islamic calendar, Dhu al-Hijja, during which many Muslims from across the world make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Eid al-Adha begins with prayers, which were performed in Cyprus at 6.15am.

Former Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar attended prayers at the newly constructed Millet mosque, located in the northern sector of Ayios Dhometios, while ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel attended prayers at the Zafer Bolkan mosque in the Kyrenia district village of Karavas.

Later in the day, incumbent Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman opened his official residence to the public, with an event being held inside the grounds and attendees being given the opportunity to meet him.