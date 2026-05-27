The bust of Eoka fighter Christos Kkelis which had been stolen in Kissonerga on Tuesday will immediately be restored, the municipality of Akamas said on Wednesday.

“From the very beginning, the municipality’s services have been in close cooperation with the police directorate to facilitate the investigations,” the municipality said in a statement.

Denouncing the incident as a “brutal insult and sacrilege” against historical memory, the municipality called on the public to come forward with any hints regarding the whereabouts of the statue.

The bust is dedicated to Eoka member Christos Kkelis, who was born in Kissonerga in 1934 and became an active member of Eoka during the 1955-59 campaign against British colonial rule Cyprus. He was killed during the struggle against British rule in 1957.