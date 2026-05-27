U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he was not yet satisfied on a deal with Iran, adding that the U.S. was not discussing easing sanctions on the country.

Speaking to reporters at a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said that Iran wants to make a deal.

“Iran is very much intent, they want very much to make a deal. So far they haven’t gotten there … we’re not satisfied with it, but we will be. We will be either that or we’ll have to just finish the job,” Trump said.

He added that under a potential framework deal with Tehran, the Strait of Hormuz would open immediately but that it would not be controlled by anybody.

“We’ll watch over it, but nobody’s going to control it. That’s part of the negotiation that we have. They would like to control it. Nobody’s going to control it. It’s international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we’ll have to blow them up,” Trump said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s comment on Oman. Oman’s embassy in Washington also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump also said that he was not comfortable with Russia or China taking Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.