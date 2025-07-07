Only 12 soldiers were in the van that caught on fire last Friday on the Limassol-Nicosia highway, the defence ministry said on Monday.

The statement came in response to a complaint raised by Disy MP Efthimios Diplaros, who claimed that the number of soldiers on board exceeded maximum capacity and that luggage was piled up in the aisle.

Defence ministry spokesman Chistos Pieris said this was an isolated incident in the 11 years of the free transportation programme offered to soldiers.

Pieris added that the driver noticed the smoke from the engine immediately and allowed the national guardsmen to disembark before the fire intensified, praising the driver’s calm reaction.

He said that if the driver had been inexperienced, it could have been worse.

Vehicles used to transport soldiers undergo strict inspections to ensure that they meet safety standards, Pieris said.