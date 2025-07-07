Two tourists from Brazil aged 28 and 31 were arrested for alleged assault on a police officer in Ayia Napa in the early hours of Monday morning.

“At around 4am on Monday, July 7, as members of the Famagusta police department were conducting a foot patrol on Ayia Mavris street in Ayia Napa, they noticed two individuals causing concern,” a statement from the police read.

When the police approached the individuals, the tourists attacked the officers, resulting in their arrest. A police officer was injured during the arrest, suffering a fractured finger.

The case is expected to be registered today before the Famagusta district court.