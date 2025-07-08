Craving a dose of that Nicosia Book Fest atmosphere? You will not have to wait until October this year as Cyprus’ largest literary festival embarks on a summer tour that will bring the art of words, music and theatrical expression to six locations across the island.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, NBF on Tour will be held for the first time, heading to communities, towns and villages with events that blend poetry with music, memory with contemporary artistic creation and literature with everyday life. This year’s tour pays tribute to Pavlos Liasides, among other events, one of the most important poets of Cypriot folk tradition, bringing his work to life through contemporary artistic interpretations.

The tour begins from Palaichori on July 12 with a musical-theatre performance dedicated to Pavlos Liasides at the amphitheatre. In collaboration with the Palaichori Morphou Community Council, the performance starts at 8.15pm and is free to attend, as are all of the tour’s events.

Next up is a poetry and music evening in Athienou on July 23. Held at the Athaena Events Space, an 8.30pm performance will serenade audiences with readings and live music. Kafeneio 11 in Nicosia will transform into a Literary Bar on July 30 while on July 31, the tour heads to Agia Marina Xyliatou for another poetry and music performance dedicated to Pavlos Liasides at 8pm.

A similar event will be held in Lympia on August 1 at the Hapeshis Mansion, Olympia Traditional Hapeshis Houses. For its final event, the tour will reach Salamiou village in the Paphos district as the international animation festival Views of the World takes place. On August 10 and as part of the festival, the NBF Tour 2025 organises a poetry and music pop-up in the afternoon, kicking off at 6pm.

Nicosia Book Fest on Tour 2025

Nationwide tour with poetry, music and theatre events. July 12. Palaichori. July 23. Athienou. July 30. Kafeneio 11, Nicosia. July 31. Agia Marina Xyliatou, Nicosia. august 1. Lympia. August 10. Salamiou, Paphos. www.nicosiabookfest.com