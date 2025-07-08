A 32-year-old man suspected of attempted arson on July 3 was on Tuesday remanded in police custody for eight days by Larnaca district court.

He was arrested on Monday afternoon after a court issued a warrant.

According to a 70-year-old eyewitness, in the early hours of July 3 a person threw two incendiary objects, including a Molotov cocktail, into the yard of the his residence, resulting in a fire.

The man was able to extinguish the fire before it spread, and no damage was caused.

Another man, aged 35, was arrested on July 3 in connection with the same case but was released without charge.