A large project to install smart electricity meters will continue across Cyprus from Wednesday, the electricity authority of Cyprus (EAC) has confirmed.

Smart meters record electricity use in real time. They are expected to help people manage their bills and help the authority modernise the power grid.

In Nicosia district, smart meters will be fitted in Lakatamia and around the Archangelos roundabout. Work will cover the area southwest from Spyros Kyprianou and Archangelos Michael Avenues to Lake Magli, northwest between Archangelos Michael Avenue and Morphou Street, either side of Iroon Street in Strovolos, and northeast between Archangelos Michael Avenue and Pedieos Linear Park.

In Limassol, the installation will take place in the Limassol Marina area and along both sides of Franklin Roosevelt and Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Streets. Work will also happen between Franklin Roosevelt, Dimokratias, and Misiaouli and Kavazoglou Streets, and in streets bordered by Spyrou Araouzou, Ellados, Gladstonos, Georgiou Karaiskaki, and Zena Gunther. At the same time, single-phase meters will be installed in Omonia, Agios Spyridonas, the Provita area, and the zone between Misiaouli and Kavazoglou and Franklin Roosevelt Streets.

In Larnaca district, smart meters will be installed in Aradippou, north of Grigoris Afxentiou Avenue near the Municipal Stadium. Streets affected include Michail Paridis, 1st April, Modestos Panteli, Messolongiou, Odyssea Androutsou, Eleftheriou Venizelou, Kilkis, 25th March Avenue, Agia Sophia Avenue, and Archbishop Makarios III Avenue.

In Paphos district, installations will cover the area between Tombs of the Kings Avenue, Aristarchos, Itzian Ali, Felahoglou Streets, and the borders of Chloraka community.

The EAC said power will be cut briefly while the meters are changed.

“We remind you that in order to safely replace the meter, the supply will be interrupted for a period of time that is not expected to exceed 20 minutes,” the statement read.

The authority apologised for any inconvenience and said the work is part of efforts to modernise Cyprus’ electricity network.