It is an exciting summer for one of Cyprus’ most renowned music festivals as it relocates to a new space in nature. This year, Fengaros Festival travels to Kornos, preparing for a bigger and greener setting full of music. Live shows, installations and musical moments will unfold from July 31 to August 2. Organisers have now announced who you can expect to see.

The 2025 line-up is as ambitious as it is eclectic. British pop disruptor Beth McCarthy headlines, bringing her infectious hooks and undeniable energy to the island. Greek rap luminary Taf Lathos delivers razor-sharp, socially-charged lyricism, while Rotterdam’s post-punk juggernaut Tramhaus promises to shake the festival’s foundations.

Athens’ Billie Kark crafts a set that blends electronic elements with poetic flair; US activist and artist Madame Gandhi brings percussive urgency and feminist anthems; Spain’s Merina Gris melds electro-pop with magnetic stage presence. From Greece, Usurum’s atmospheric folk and Thrax Punks’ Balkan-punk hybrid return to the Fengaros fold, joined by genre-bending newcomers Kadinelia, the hypnotic Alkyone, and the dynamic rap of Aeon.

Della, on the cusp of her debut album, George Solonos with his cinematic alt-rock, local rock veterans Mirror, and rising acts like Pappupapa and Buzz will also appear. Each night, the BPMs surge with sets from LA producer St. Mary, the Eastern-electronic textures of Kobrah Habibi, Greece’s high-energy Autow Nite Superstore, and a series of local DJs like NANA, Penny K, Aparapira Parape, and Socrates who will keep the forest pulsing into the early hours. Explore the full three-day agenda at https://fengaros.com/f25schedule.

This year’s schedule welcomes more than 60 acts – music from all over the world, DJ sets that will keep festivalgoers dancing until the early morning, contemporary dance, live podcasts, comedy and more. Festivalgoers can take advantage of organised camping, full amenities, plenty of food options for all, as well as free drinking water across the festival grounds.

Fengaros Festival 2025

Three days of live music, dance, live podcasts, workshops, comedy and more. July 31-August 2. Kornos village, Nicosia district. Tickets now on sale. www.fengaros.com