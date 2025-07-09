An air-conditioned space was opened on Wednesday by Larnaca municipality to offer mostly the elderly a place to cool off in the face of extremely high temperatures.

It said the safety and wellbeing of citizens was its priority.

The space is located in Chrysostomio Melathro, Epidavrou 22-24 and is open daily from 8am to 5pm. Cool drinks and light snacks will also be available to relieve visitors from the hot weather.

For further information, call 99 589641.

After 5pm, those who need support can contact the municipality’s social worker services on 97 875602. Referrals may be made for further action and support.