A total of 1,325 counterfeit Labubu toys, keychains and other accessories were seized in a coordinated operation carried out by the customs department on Tuesday, it announced on Wednesday.

The operation, carried out in eight stores operated by two companies, found the items violate the intellectual property rights of Labubu, a popular collectible toy.

The customs department told the public to be particularly careful when purchasing counterfeit items as the quality of the products is low and may endanger the safety and health of children who play with them.

The operation was part of an effort to reduce the distribution of products that infringe intellectual property rights in Cypriot markets through targeted import controls and surprise checks on store premises.