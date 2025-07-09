The primary goal of alcohol addiction treatment is a lifelong commitment to abstaining from alcohol. With good health, strong support, and motivation, complete recovery is possible

By Dr Vasilios Silivistris

Alcoholism can often go undiagnosed despite being the most widely used drug globally.

Although there is no known specific cause of alcohol abuse or alcoholism, the amount you drink can influence your likelihood of becoming dependent. There are many quick and simple screening methods designed to diagnose problem drinking and alcoholism that can be self-administered by the patient. Alcoholism treatment typically can only start when the individual accepts the problem exists and is motivated to stop drinking.

Treatment occurs in three stages: detoxification, rehabilitation, and maintaining sobriety, each playing an essential role in the process of giving up alcohol successfully.

The medical importance of alcohol addiction treatment

Excessive drinking, whether binge or chronic, can seriously harm your health. Alcohol is essentially a toxin, and repeated consumption affects every major organ in the body. It increases the risk of developing disabling long-term conditions such as diabetes, obesity, liver disease, heart disease, dementia and certain types of cancer.

Alcohol abuse not only damages the body and brain but can also destabilise mental health, leading to depression, and is one of the leading risk factors for suicide.

It is the main lifestyle-related cause of disease, death, motor vehicle accidents and injuries. Despite its profound impact on individuals and society, the most dangerous consequence remains chemical dependence.

Seeking medical treatment for alcoholism is crucial because, once physically addicted, there is a risk of life-threatening side effects such as seizures, delirium, high blood pressure, sudden fever and severe dehydration.

Worldwide, treatment for alcoholism is available.

Alcohol misuse is a problem that hampers both personal and societal development, causing 2.5 million deaths annually and contributing to over 200 different diseases and injuries.

Statistics show that North Americans, particularly Canadians, consume more than 50 per cent above the global average, and people in Europe and parts of Sub-Saharan Africa are among the heaviest drinkers globally.

Research on alcohol consumption patterns by country indicates that alcohol use is the third leading global cause of disease and death after high blood pressure and tobacco smoking, among 67 risk factors overall. These figures highlight how the risk of alcoholism cuts across ethnicity, socio-economic status and geographic regions.

While regulations and cultural norms regarding alcohol vary by location, at least 34 countries have implemented official policies to reduce harmful alcohol use. Treatment for alcoholism is accessible in medical centres worldwide, offering personalised care and treatment plans suited to individual needs.

A daily break from alcohol addiction

Treatment for alcoholism does not offer a simple cure for dependence but provides individuals with the tools to build a life based on daily sobriety. Since addiction touches many aspects of life, the changes individuals make, though initially slow, tend to be comprehensive. After detoxification and rehabilitation, maintaining sobriety will be intrinsically linked to the willingness, openness and honesty with which individuals live their lives, guided by new principles and values.

There is no one-size-fits-all treatment; creating tailored interventions and services for each person’s specific issues and needs is vital for their success in re-engaging with family, work and society. The most important thing to remember is that treatment and lasting sobriety involve accepting help and learning to manage life’s challenges without resorting to escape or quick fixes. This new way of living can bring a sense of purpose and direction, and those deeply involved in recovery will find freedom and peace.

Dr Vasilios Silivistris (Vasos) is a psychotherapist, counselling practitioner psychotherapycounselling.uk