Porsche is offering a special series of ‘Black Edition’ Taycan and Cayenne models enhanced with black accents. In addition to their unique exteriors and interiors, these special-edition models feature many high-quality equipment details. The Taycan also offers the added advantage of a longer range, thanks to a larger battery.

The Taycan Black Edition is available as a sports sedan and Sport Turismo. The Cayenne Black Edition is available in classic SUV form or as an elegant SUV coupé. There are also several drive options to choose from.

The special-edition models are making their debut at the UK’s Goodwood Festival of Speed over July 10-13, 2025.

Black accents in the exterior and interior emphasise the sporty, elegant look of the Black Edition models. On the Taycan, the Sport Design package, the side window trims and the model designation at the rear are finished in high-gloss black. High-gloss black exterior mirrors in combination with other exterior paint finishes are available exclusively on the Black Edition. The rear light strip with illuminated black Porsche logo also comes as standard. The black interior accent package, the storage package and the black-brushed illuminated aluminium door sill guards are also included.

The larger Performance Battery Plus, which is otherwise available as an option for the Taycan, Taycan 4 and Taycan 4S, is also standard on the Taycan Black Edition models. The greater gross energy capacity of 105 kWh benefits both the driving performance and the WLTP range. In the base Black Edition sports sedan, for example, which produces up to 408 PS, the range increases to up to 668 kilometres; in other words, 76 km, or 12 per cent greater than that of the standard model.

The Cayenne models feature the Sport Design package, the exterior package, the exterior mirrors and the Porsche logo, as well as the model designation at the rear, all finished in high-gloss black. The interior is enhanced by an interior package in brushed-black aluminium.

Porsche has also added the following to the list of standard equipment for both model series: Lane Change Assist, Surround View including Active Parking Assist , 21-inch wheels with centre caps featuring the full-colour Porsche crest, HD Matrix LED headlights (which are tinted on the Cayenne Black Edition), LED door projectors that show the Porsche logo, Comfort Seats in the front (with 14-way electric adjustment and memory function) with the Porsche crest on the headrests, a BOSE® Surround Sound System including Dolby Digital (with Electric Sport Sound in the Taycan), the Storage package and black smooth leather trim. The Taycan also features an exclusive badge in the centre console bearing the ‘Black Edition’ designation.

Black Edition models also available in other colours

While it may be the Black Edition, black isn’t compulsory as the base colour. When configuring these special-edition models, all exterior paints in the Shades category can be selected. For the Taycan, these include Jet Black Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic and Ice Grey Metallic. The corresponding colour palette for the Cayenne includes Quartzite Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic and Carrara White Metallic.

Customers can also optionally choose a colour from the Legends, Dreams and Contrasts categories or take advantage of the extensive customisation options offered by the Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus programmes. There are also options for the interior, including leather in Slate Grey or a two-tone design.

Special Black Edition package on request, further personalisation

The extended Black Edition package exclusively includes ‘Black Edition’ lettering on the front doors, as well as illuminated door sill guards and a vehicle key set, with case also featuring matching lettering.

The cars can be made truly unique with the help of the Sonderwunsch programme. Numerous interior components can be personalised, including the vehicle keys and case, the reversible luggage compartment mat, the floor mats, the vehicle documentation folder, the lid of the storage compartment in the centre console and the door sill guards.

Corresponding options for the Taycan and Cayenne are marked with the personalisation symbol in the Porsche Car Configurator and can be visualised there in real time. Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur realises these equipment details with great attention to detail and outstanding craftsmanship.

A.I. Motokinisi is the official importer and distributor of Porsche cars in Cyprus, with showrooms in Nicosia and Limassol.