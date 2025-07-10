British bases fire chiefs have warned of fires after attending 11 fires in the past seven days.

Crews in Episkopi worked alongside Republic of Cyprus (RoC) firefighters to extinguish blazes in the Fasouri plantation area, while in Dhekelia, fires in rubbish tips were the main threat.

“High temperatures and windy days are proving to be the greatest challenge,” bases fire chief Jim Gray said.

“High temperatures have ensured vegetation is scorched and incredibly dry, which leads to easy combustion. It also poses the danger of firefighter fatigue and dehydration whilst tackling fires.”

Gray also emphasised the teamwork displayed between the bases and the RoC fire services, with recent firefighting efforts demonstrating “the continued strong working relationships between our services”.

The British cases asked residents to be respectful to the risk of fires and act responsibly, especially when cooking outdoors or camping.

“We would also ask residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviours to the relevant authorities,” Gray said.