The Maker Space in Tala is currently hosting a group art exhibition titled This is Me. Curated by visual artist Michèle Ansermet Papadopoulos, who also participates in it, the exhibition showcases the works of 10 artists, including five well-established names, such as Mathieu Devavry, artist and cultural attaché at the French Embassy, Andreas Morphis from Limassol, Margaret Paraskos based in Paphos, ceramicist Lee Anne Raw and visual artist Renzo.

Open until July 19, several large-scale and mini artworks are displayed, showcasing a number of different art genres and colour palettes. Michèle Ansermet Papadopoulos presents a large triptych titled ‘Aphrodite Legacy – Touch, Not Destroy’, created to mark the 50th anniversary of the Turkish occupation of Cyprus. This personal piece is part of a broader vision to connect art with historical memory and contemporary reflection.

Beyond curating and taking part in the exhibition, Papadopoulos plans on transforming The Maker Space into a space for more contemporary art to welcome both local and international makers, putting the venue’s architectural and cultural benefits to good use.

This is Me

Group exhibition featuring ten artists. Until July 19. The Maker Space, Tala, Paphos. Tuesday – Friday: 9am-12pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10am-2.30pm. Tel: 96-894368. www.themakersspace.eu