There is plenty happening by the sea these months and events will continue to arrive even after the extended tourism season passes. In October, a new wave of happenings will reach the island and for the first time ever the International Sea Tourism Festival will shine at Ayia Napa Marina.

Traditionally held in Greece, the festival will travel further down the Mediterranean to be hosted on our island for the first time. A pioneer in its sector, the event is a highly-anticipated festival and is bound to open new doors for Cyprus. Mark your calendars for October 25 to 28!

Local institutions eagerly await hosting the festival and preparations are already underway as the organisers collaborate with the Deputy Ministry of Shipping and BoatsAdvisor Hub & Events. Held under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Cyprus, the festival aims to position Cyprus and particularly the free area of Famagusta as a key maritime destination in the region.

Bringing together leading industry professionals, business stakeholders, exhibitors and sea enthusiasts, the event will foster a dynamic space for networking, knowledge exchange and the promotion of ideas aligned with the principles of Blue Growth.

Over four full days, thousands of visitors will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge marine technologies, sustainable tourism solutions, and educational initiatives within the maritime sector. Exhibitors will showcase a diverse range of offerings from yachts and marine equipment to travel packages and innovative services, underscoring Cyprus’ growing role as a leader in sea tourism and sustainable maritime development.

The International Sea Tourism Festival 2025 at Ayia Napa Marina marks a significant milestone in Cyprus’ efforts to enhance its global visibility as a premier maritime destination. By bridging sea tourism with commercial shipping, the festival aims to establish Cyprus as a hub for the Blue Economy, contributing meaningfully to the nation’s economic development.

Supported by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, local authorities, and the participation of international organisations and companies, the event is poised to unlock new investment opportunities and long-term benefits for the region.

A detailed agenda of each festival day is expected to be announced soon. Seven especially-designed sections will be set up around the marina to cover the festival’s several topics and offer unique grounds to network and expand sea tourism.

International Sea Tourism Festival

Four-day festival for the first time in Cyprus. October 25-28. Ayia Napa Marina. www.seatourismfestival.com