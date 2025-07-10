Electricity demand is expected to reach 1090 megawatts (mw) on Thursday, remaining at roughly the same levels as Wednesday.

The demand is expected to reach 1090 mw between 2pm and 4.30pm. From 7pm to 11pm, during which demand is covered by conventional electricity production as there is no photovoltaic production, demand is expected to hit 900 mw.

The highest demand to date for the year, 1126 mw, was recorded on July 7 at 3.45pm, while the all-time high of 1294 mw was recorded on July 22.

Currently, the maximum available conventional generation capacity is 1292 mw, though this varies depending on which units are available.

TSO spokesperson Hara Koussiappa told CNA that this production capacity only includes conventional energy, and not renewable energy sources (RES).

“RES are taken into account into production planning, but the maximum capacity of 1292 mw only concerns conventional energy production,” Koussiappa said.

Currently, 28 to 29 per cent of total electricity production is from RES.