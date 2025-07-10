Concerts by an Oscar-winning composer, garden film screenings, street parties, events for animals, Indian music nights and returning festivals are here this weekend to enrich the cultural agenda. If you need something fun to do, look no further.

Three iconic music concerts at a unique location overlooking Paphos’ green valleys are coming up this week as the Minthis Music Festival takes place. Held at the outdoor amphitheatre with views of the Tsada hills, the weekend will be filled with excellent music scores. On Friday, the first female composer to win an Oscar for composing film music will perform for the first time in Cyprus. Rachel Portman will present original pieces and film soundtracks as well as share stories from her time in Hollywood.

On Saturday, Italian opera tenor Massimo Giordano will perform alongside the leading pianist from La Scala, Nelson Calzi, while on Sunday, the Spanish classical guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas will close off the festival with his passionate Hispanic rhythms. Some tickets are still available and Cyprus Mail readers can find discounted prices.

Nicosia will offer plenty of opportunities for outdoor cinema this weekend, starting from Friday night as the Goethe-Institut Cyprus presents its annual Sommerkino event series with films from Germany. Friday night will host the final film of the series – Victoria, a feature film shot in a single continuous take, where much of the dialogue was improvised. The film follows a young Spanish woman who moves to Berlin and falls into nightmare adventures one night. Catch it for free at 8pm at the garden of the Goethe-Institut.

In Pallouriotissa, the Konstantia Summer Screenings Marathon 2025 has also begun with screenings every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. In its first weekend, the films The Marching Band (Saturday) and Embryo Larva Butterfly (Sunday) will be screened.

Limassol too will have a summer screening event this Saturday as the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus organises a special July pop-up in the lead up to its 15th edition later on this year. The outdoor theatre of Molos Promenade will transform into a cinema as it screens the films: Pena’s Special Hauling, Taxi, Clodagh, Tsikitigklon the Fairy and the Man, My Mother is a Cow and Stand Up Sit Down. The screenings will kick off at 8.30pm and are free.

If it is party vibes you are after, an Afro-Latin Street Party is happening at Yalla Collective Space & Café in Nicosia on Saturday. DJs Kuraka and Tum Bao will blast salsa, cumbia, soukous and tropical rhythms from 7pm onwards.

In Larnaca, an event raising awareness for the protection and welfare of animals is taking place on Saturday in front of the Medieval Castle from 6pm to 9pm. The Fun Day for Animals will be a creative and informative afternoon learning all about adoption policies, helping strays and protecting animals against abuse and neglect. Information stands as well as fun activities aim to engage the public with the event’s goals.

Plenty more is happening throughout the weekend. A music and poetry event at the Wine Museum in Erimi will honour French, Cypriot and Greek culture this Saturday. A variety of musicians and singers will come together to present an enchanting repertoire at 8.30pm.

At Curium ancient theatre, the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama continues with the Italian production of The Bacchae by Euripides this Saturday, while in Limassol, Rialto Theatre is in its first weekend of the 20th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival.

Sunday too will be filled with music. At Technopolis20, Rumba Attack will fill the garden with flamenco, rumba and Mediterranean rhythms while the Strovolos Municipal Theatre will welcome Indian culture and music with performances by Punjab’s finest artists – Harf Cheema, Sarika Gil, Satkar Sandhu and Amrita Dhillon. The Sanjha Cyprus Cultural Event will start at 11.30am and last until 5pm, enriching Sunday’s cultural agenda with melodies from afar.

Sommerkino

German film screenings. Genre: Coming of age. July 11. Goethe-Institut Zypern, Nicosia. 8pm. In original language with English subtitles. Free. Tel: 22-674606, [email protected], www.goethe.de/cyprus/sommerkino2025

ISFFC Summer Screening in Limassol

Outdoor short film screenings. July 12. Theatraki Molos, Limassol. 8.30pm. Free

Afro-Latin Street Party

salsa, cumbia, soukous and tropical rhythms by DJs Kuraka and Tum Bao. July 12. Yalla Collective Space & Café, Nicosia. 7pm. €5

Beau Soir

Poetry and music evening celebrating French and Greek culture. July 12. Wine Museum, Erimi village. 8.30pm. €20. https://cypruswinemuseum.com/

The Bacchae by Euripides

Italian production officially opens the 28th International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama. July 12. Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol. With Greek and English surtitles. Suitable for ages 16+. 9pm. €15 www.soldoutticketbox.com

20th Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival

Annual festival with outdoor and indoor music concerts by local musicians. Until July 19. Rialto Theatre and SEK Parking Area, Limassol. €0-22. Tel: 7777-7745. www.rialto.com.cy

Minthis Music Festival

Outdoor music concerts with acclaimed international artists. Until July 13. Minthis Resort, Paphos. www.minthisresort.com

Konstantia Summer Screenings Marathon 2025

Annual summer film screenings from Cyprus and abroad. Until September 7. Konstandia Open-Air Cinema. Every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. 9pm. €5 or €55 for season pass. Free entrance for people with disabilities. Tel: 22348203. www.theatroena.com.cy, www.cypruscinemaoffice.cy

Fun Day for Animals

Fun event raising awareness of animal welfare and protection. July 12. In front of the Medieval Castle of Larnaca. 6pm-9pm. Free

Rumba Attack

Popular local trio performs flamenco, rumba and Mediterranean rhythms live. July 13. Technopolis20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. www.technopolis20.com. Tel: 7000-2420

Sanjha Cyprus Cultural Event

Live Indian music and culture by Punjab’s top artists- Harf Cheema, Sarika Gil, Satkar Sandhu, and Amrita Dhillon. July 13. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 11.30am-5pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com