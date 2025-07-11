Cyprus rock lovers, this one’s for you. South Africa’s award-winning indie rock band The Parlotones are travelling to Cyprus for a night to remember. Transforming Paphos Medieval Castle into a rocking music stage, they will be joined by musical icons Arno Carstens and Ross Learmonth.

Well-known and loved across South Africa, The Parlotones’ music has evolved to encompass a diverse range of genres, with lyrics centred on relatable themes such as love and everyday life, complemented by engaging and memorable melodies.

Formed in 1998, The Parlotones have won several South African Music Awards and in 2009, were the first South African band to headline at the Coca Cola Dome, and also performed at the 2010 FIFA World Cup Concert along with Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and Alicia Keys. Kahn Morbee, Neil Pauw and brothers Glen and Paul Hodgson form the band. Rob Davidson joined them full-time in 2017 and Trevor Rebello in 2023.

The group is influenced by British bands such as The Smiths, Coldplay and Radiohead, and is known for its melodic rock sound, and have performed alongside Coldplay and Snow Patrol during their long career. In just over a month’s time, on July 26, the band will share their music with Cyprus music fans.

Also performing on the evening is another icon of the South African music industry and a testament to the power of creativity and innovation – Arno Carstens, whose career spans over 30 years. From his early days as a teenager writing music to the success of Springbok Nude Girls and beyond, Arno has shown that passion and perseverance can lead to a lasting impact on the music scene.

Ross Learmonth will also appear on stage. As the former lead singer and songwriter of Prime Circle, he has achieved a multi-platinum career with successful studio albums, delivering chart-topping singles and consistently captivating audiences with sold-out tours.

Embarking on a solo career in 2023 allowed him to experiment with different styles and push his creative boundaries, and later this month he will give Cyprus audiences a taste. Tickets exclusively online through SoldOutTickets. platform.

SA Sound Wave

Award-winning South African band The Parlotones perform live in concert, as well musical icons Arno Carstens and Ross Learmonth. July 26. Paphos Medieval Castle, Paphos. Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 9pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com