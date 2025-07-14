A total of 271 traffic complaints were issued over the weekend as part of a targeted police campaign in Famagusta aimed at combating organised crime and boosting public safety.

The three-day operation, which ran from Friday, July 11, through the early hours of Monday, July 14, involved traffic checks and inspections of outdoor venues popular with young people, according to Famgusta police spokesperson Andreas Constantinou.

Serious traffic violations included driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and failure to wear a protective helment. One vehicle was seized during the operation.

Police also conducted checks on local establishments, resulting in 30 complaints. These included nine cases of operating without a license, eight without a tourism ministry permit, five without a sound emission license, and eight without authorisation to sell or display alcoholic beverages.

Five individuals were also arrested for illegal stay.

Constantinou said such operations are ongoing, aimed at tackling crime and reinforcing public confidence in law enforcement.