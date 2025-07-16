The police issued a warning on Wednesday regarding scammers requesting the payment of fines, after a 32-year-old woman was conned out of €14,085.

The woman reported on Tuesday that she had received a text message on her mobile phone saying she needed to pay a fine immediately and was redirected to a website via a link.

She then entered her bank account login details and typed in the one-time password (OTP) to confirm the transaction.

The scammers then withdrew the money from her account.

The police reiterated that it would never contact people through any platform to pay fines or for any other reason.

The public is called upon to avoid following links and never type in personal or bank account details.