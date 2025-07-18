Mains get hot

Piri Piri Chicken

For the marinade

2 tablespoons olive oil

100g dried onion, cut in half

75 g sweet red pepper

1 piri piri pepper (10g) or other chili

2 cloves of garlic

4 tablespoons cider vinegar or white vinegar

1 tsp thyme

1 teaspoon salt

Juice and zest of a lime

1 teaspoon sweet paprika powder

For the chicken

600g chicken leg, boneless and skinless

3 tbspchopped fresh parsley for serving

Put all the marinade ingredients into a food processor and grind them thoroughly.

Put the chicken in a large bowl. Pour the marinade over the chicken and mix well. Marinate for at least 2 hours.

Put the chicken on a preheated grill (barbeque) on a high heat and close the lid. The temperature of the grill should be 280-320C.

From time to time, while the chicken is cooking, and after it gets a nice dark brown color (about 7 minutes), brush the chicken with the marinade.

Turn the chicken over until it turns brown again. Brush again with the marinade.

Once it is browned on all sides, remove from the heat and set aside.

If you do not have a grill (barbeque), then remove the excess marinade and fry the chicken in a pan until golden.

Then brush the chicken with the marinade you kept and bake in a preheated oven at 180C for 20 minutes (or until the chicken is cooked).

Serve with tomato rice and sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley.

Shrimp Saganaki Flambé with Ouzo and Feta Cheese

For the flambé shrimp

1 tablespoon olive oil

450g peeled shrimps with tail left on 16-20

100ml ouzo

100ml dry white wine

400g tomato sauce with basil or eggplant

1 large Florina pepper, cut into strips

Pepper

For the toppings

100g feta cheese cut into thin large pieces

10 whole cherries

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

4-6 thick slices of sourdough bread, toasted

2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped

1 lemon, sliced

Pickled peppers

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 180C on air and grill mode.

Dry the shrimp thoroughly with absorbent kitchen paper.

To sauté the shrimp, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet. Add the shrimp and sauté for 1-2 minutes until they change colour.

Flambe with ouzo and deglaze with the wine. Let it boil for a few minutes until the alcohol evaporates and the volume of the liquid is reduced by half.

Add the tomato sauce, peppers and freshly ground pepper. Stir lightly.

Transfer the mixture to a pot or other fireproof dish.

Add the feta cheese on top, sprinkle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle with oregano.

Bake in the oven, under the grill, for about 10–15 minutes or until the feta cheese melts and turns golden.

To serve, divide the toasted slices of bread onto plates. Place the shrimp with their sauce on top. Sprinkle with parsley and accompany with lemon slices and pickled peppers.

Dry the shrimp well before sautéing so that the oil does not spill and they caramelise properly.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/