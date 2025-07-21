If you missed the Dogecoin (DOGE) rocket back in 2021, don’t let history repeat itself. This summer’s crypto wave is already building, and July might be your last window to catch it before the next breakout. Among the names making noise, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is generating serious buzz. Mutuum Finance is at the 5th stage of presale at $0.03. Stage 5 is already more than 80% sold out because investors are rushing to access the ground price.

The project with a launch price of $0.06, will guarantee a 100% minimum profitability to the people who purchase today. The presale has already raised more than $12.7 million and received the participation of more than 13,700 investors. Mutuum Finance could hit $3 after launch.

Steady investor interest continues in Mutuum Finance presale

During the current presale phase, Mutuum Finance offers tokens at the price of $0.03 per token. Its ROI at launch is 100% since the cost of the token will be at $0.06 at the beginning of the trading. Interest of investors is continuously increasing, and there are more than 13,700 investors already placing their bets on the presale to the sum of more than $12.7 million.

Initial forecasts show that MUTM has a bounce potential of reaching up to the range of a $3 price by 2025. This positive forecast is being complemented by its good fundamentals and practical applicability that has been drawing the attention of retail and institutional to the platform.

Mutuum Finance teams up with Certik, offers $50K bug bounty

Alongside auditing Mutuum Finance, CertiK has also been engaged in structuring a Bug Bounty Program. The reward pool of the program amounts to $50,000 in USDT and the scheme is open to the reporting and disclosure of vulnerabilities in the smart contracts of the system. The rewards further are provided in four severity levels i.e. low, minor, major and critical. The migration shows the interest of the Mutuum Finance in the development of community-based, safe and sustainable environment.

$100,000 is up for grabs, join now

In another effort to grow the community, Mutuum Finance has unveiled a $100,000 giveaway. 10 participants will be picked to win $10,000 MUTM.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) security and stability priority

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will introduce a value-backed stablecoin that will be pegged to the US dollar (USD) on the Ethereum blockchain. It will be a solid and safe financial vehicle to remain away from the volatility and risk that may be inherent in the case of algorithmic stablecoins.

The project has also been completely audited by CertiK as an additional way of enhancing publicly accepted legitimacy. It is one of the most significant milestones that demonstrate the eagerness of Mutuum Finance to turn into an institution-grade and an open DeFi platform.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already raised over $12.7 million from 13,700+ investors, with Stage 5 of its presale now 80% sold out at $0.03. Buyers today lock in a guaranteed 100% ROI ahead of the confirmed $0.06 launch price, with bullish forecasts eyeing a run toward $3 in 2025.

Confidence is rising thanks to a full CertiK audit and a $50,000 bug bounty proving the project’s security-first approach. A $100,000 giveaway is drawing in even more participants as momentum builds. Demand is accelerating, and the next price hike is approaching fast. Secure your MUTM tokens now before Stage 5 closes and the window to buy at ground-floor prices slams shut.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: The information provided in this content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or health advice. Any opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

You should not rely on the information as a substitute for professional advice tailored to your specific situation.