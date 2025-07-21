At €277 per person, Cyprus is amongst the three countries with the lowest spending on family benefits within the EU, data published by the EU’s statistical service Eurostat on Monday showed.

According to Eurostat, EU countries spend an average €830 per person on family benefits – almost 300 per cent more than Cyprus.

And while on an EU-average, family benefits account for 8.6 per cent of all social spending, in Cyprus, the share stands at only 4.6 per cent, compared to a record-high spending of 15.6 per cent in Poland.

The data, collected in 2022 and evaluated this year, ranks Luxembourg (€3,789), Denmark (€1,878) and Germany (€1,616) as the highest spenders.

This marks a stark contrast to the countries with the lowest expenditure including Bulgaria (€211), Greece (€264) and Cyprus.





