Ancient drama at an ancient theatre. That is what is happening at Curium and Paphos’ Ancient Odeon as the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama unfolds this July and August. Up next, as the new summer month arrives, is a theatre production from Greece.

Poreia Theatre returns to the festival three years later with Sophocles’ Electra under the direction of Dimitris Tarlow, and an exceptional cast and artistic team, creating a performance of artistic density.

Loukia Michalopoulou performs the title role of Electra, while the artistic ensemble is further enriched by Anastasis Roilos (Orestes), Ioanna Pappa (Clytemnestra), and Nikolas Papagiannis (Aegisthus), among others. With a translation by Giorgos Chimonas and music by Fotis Siotas, the production weaves a poetic and harsh world where the quest for justice crashes upon the ruins of morality.

Poreia Theatre’s production of Electra will be presented for two performances at Curium on August 1 and 2, concluding this year’s festival performance programme.

In Electra, Sophocles dramatises one of the grimmest episodes of the myth of the House of Atreus: the revenge of Electra and Orestes for the murder of Agamemnon by Clytemnestra and Aegisthus. The central figure of the drama, Electra, keeps the memory of her father’s assassination alive by pleading with the gods to help punish his murderers. The return of her brother, the exiled Orestes, sets in motion the events that will culminate in the act of double murder.

Electra by Sophocles

Presented by Poreia Theatre from Greece. Part of International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama 2025. August 1-2. Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. In Greek with English and Greek surtitles. www.soldoutticketbox.com