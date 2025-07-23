The cryptocurrency world has been buzzing recently as Shiba Inu (SHIB) enjoyed a 7% surge fueled by passionate community support. While many eyes are on this popular memecoin, a quieter but powerful movement is gaining traction behind the scenes. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance (DeFi) project currently in its presale phase, is gearing up for a significant price increase of 20%. Unlike the hype-driven moves of memecoins, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building to offer a robust lending platform designed for long-term growth, combining strong technology and real-world utility that investors are starting to recognize.

With a total supply of 4 billion tokens, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already raised $12.9 million during its Phase 5 presale, with over 13,900 holders buying in at just $0.03 per token. The next phase will see the price rise to $0.035, representing a solid 20% increase. Only about 10% of the Phase 5 tokens remain available, making now the ideal time to secure a position before the price moves up.

SHIB surge on hype

Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged 7% to $0.00001516 during the July 15-21, 2025 week, driven by fervent community activity and strategic token burns, per CoinMarketCap. The ShibArmy’s push for adoption, amplified by viral X campaigns, saw 1.81 trillion SHIB accumulated by whales, with a 24-hour trading volume of $314.3 million. A July 18 burn of 5.89 million tokens, up 869%, reduced the 589.5 trillion supply, boosting scarcity.

The Shibarium Layer 2 and planned SHI stablecoin launch under the GENIUS Act enhance utility, per Bitget. Analysts project $0.000017-$0.00002 by Q4 2025, with a potential 60% rally if ETF speculation materializes. However, an overbought RSI (71) and whale sell-offs signal a possible dip to $0.0000129. SHIB’s community-driven momentum keeps it in the spotlight, though its massive supply tempers gains.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is poised to reshape DeFi lending through its upcoming dual-track model, combining Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) systems. Under the future P2C model, lenders will be able to deposit stablecoins and blue-chip tokens—such as USDC, DAI, ETH, BTC, and SOL—into audited smart contract pools. These pools are designed to operate with dynamic APYs determined by real-time utilization rates.

For instance, a user allocating $12,000 LINK into a lending pool with a 70% Loan-to-Value (LTV) threshold could potentially earn a projected 13% APY, translating to $1,560 annually in passive income. This approach is built to offer a lower-risk, yield-generating avenue for long-term holders of high-quality assets.

On the P2P side, Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s in-development system is being tailored for users seeking greater yield in exchange for higher risk. Here, lenders will be able to create custom terms for loans backed by speculative tokens like TRUMP, PEPE, or SHIB.

The presale momentum reflects growing confidence from analysts and backers alike. A renowned figure who famously predicted Dogecoin (DOGE)’s rise to $0.20 is now projecting an 8x gain for Mutuum Finance (MUTM). His bullish outlook is fueled by the platform’s upcoming beta launch, which will introduce real-world use cases for its lending and stablecoin features—pivotal in driving utility and long-term demand.

One Phase 2 backer who allocated 5 ETH at $0.015 is now up 4x based on the $0.06 listing price, and is strategically positioned for further upside as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) gains traction post-launch.

Security and $100K giveaway

Beyond price potential, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also building trust through security and community. The platform recently completed a thorough CertiK audit, scoring an impressive 95.00 on manual code review and 77.50 on automated Skynet security scans. These results highlight Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s commitment to safety in an era where DeFi vulnerabilities are common. The project’s $100,000 giveaway and a Twitter community exceeding 12,000 followers demonstrate strong engagement and enthusiasm, essential ingredients for sustained growth.

As the presale nears its close, only 10% of Phase 5 tokens remain at the current price of $0.03. The upcoming price jump to $0.035 will mark a 20% increase, presenting a limited window to enter at a discount. With such a compelling lending model, solid technology, reputable audits, and growing community backing, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is poised to make waves in the DeFi space.

Investors ready to secure tokens before the price hike will position themselves well for the next leg of growth as the platform moves towards full launch and wider adoption.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: The information provided in this content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or health advice. Any opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

You should not rely on the information as a substitute for professional advice tailored to your specific situation.