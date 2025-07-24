As July draws to a close, one presale is stealing the spotlight—and time is running out. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is now 90% sold out in Phase 5, raising $13.1 million and attracting over 14,000 token holders. With only a small portion of supply left at $0.03 before the next price increase to $0.035, investors are rushing in to secure one of the last discounted entries before exchange listings begin. Unlike the wave of speculative plays that dominate the crypto cycle, this opportunity is tied to a working DeFi model that blends real lending income, stablecoin functionality, and Layer 2 performance.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building its ecosystem around a fully collateralized mint-and-burn stablecoin, with issuance limited to approved smart contracts called issuers. These issuers mint the stablecoin only when overcollateralized loans are opened and burn it automatically on repayment. Governance controls the borrowing interest rate and adjusts it to keep the price near $1—raising the rate if the price falls below peg or lowering it when demand pushes it above $1. Arbitrage mechanisms provide an added stabilizing force. This system of dynamic control, combined with Layer 2 integration for instant, low-cost transactions, gives Mutuum Finance (MUTM) a serious technical edge in today’s congested DeFi environment.

The buzz around Mutuum Finance (MUTM) isn’t only about what’s coming—it’s about what users are preparing to access. The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model offers passive income on blue-chip deposits while preserving liquidity. A lender depositing $8,000 SOL into the P2C pool at 13% APY will receive mtSOL, which grows in redeemable value to 9,040mtSOL after one year. This return is backed by overcollateralized borrowing activity, managed through a smart contract that remains open and transparent to all participants.

On the borrowing side, those holding large-cap assets like XRP can unlock stable liquidity without selling. Locking in $1,800 worth of XRP allows borrowing up to 70% of its value, translating into 1,260 USDT. This borrowed amount can be repaid at any time, and borrowers choose between a variable or stable rate depending on their strategy. All activity remains backed by the protocol’s built-in liquidation system, which relies on a Stability Factor to initiate automatic sales only when safety thresholds are breached—ensuring asset protection across the board.

For users looking for more flexibility, yield and allows high risky assets like memecoins, the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) side opens up fully customizable lending. Terms such as interest, duration, and size are agreed between users without touching the core protocol reserves.

Early buyers are already seeing rewards from their conviction. One participant who swapped $2,400 worth of MATIC during Phase 1 at $0.01 per token received 240,000 MUTM. At today’s Phase 5 price of $0.03, that holding is now worth $7,200 — a 3x gain, even before listings or platform launch. With core features like stablecoin minting, Layer 2 bridges, and P2P/P2C lending set to roll out during the Beta launch, many analysts are eyeing a move to $0.30 post-listing — a 10x return from today’s price, driven by real utility and strong early demand.

The excitement surrounding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also being supported by transparency and accountability. The protocol has completed a full CertiK audit—including both manual review and static analysis—with a Token Scan Score of 95 and Skynet rating of 77.5. Additionally, a $50,000 bug bounty campaign has been launched to reinforce code security, while a $100,000 community giveaway offers 10 winners the chance to earn $10,000 worth of MUTM each, further growing grassroots attention.

With just 10% of tokens remaining in the current phase, a rising token price, and the Beta phase launching at the time of listing, the final leg of the presale may prove to be the last real opportunity before serious price discovery begins. As the broader market hunts for quality plays with real use cases, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is lining up to be July’s final and most credible 10x contender.

