Health Minister Michael Damianos on Thursday assured the public that health services remain on high alert due to the ongoing wildfires, with public hospitals on standby and a first aid centre operating at Erimi stadium in the Ypsonas area of Limassol.

“By Thursday morning, 38 people had received first aid,” Damianos said. Of these, 16 were transferred to Limassol general hospital, with two later moved to the burn unit in Nicosia, where they are being treated in serious condition.

In one of the two serious cases, 35 per cent of the victim’s body was burned. While both cases are critical, the minister said, both patients are currently out of danger.

Of the 16 treated in Limassol, 11 have been discharged, while three remain hospitalised for further care. The most recent cases mostly involved respiratory issues, the minister said.

“They received first aid, but their conditions were not serious and did not require hospitalisation. Where admission is necessary, services are on full alert,” Damianos added. He noted that 12 people in Malia had required such treatment earlier in the day.

A total of 50 people have received first aid at the mobile station, which was initially set up in Kyvides and later relocated to Erimi stadium.

Damianos confirmed that all necessary specialists have been called in and that hospitals have sufficient capacity to provide support as needed.