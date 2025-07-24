The last weekend of July is set to go out with a bang. The cultural agenda has no shortage of events – if you are looking for something to do, here is our selection of the hottest happenings.

Festival season continues, bringing traditional celebrations and contemporary music gatherings to every corner of Cyprus. This Friday, Akaki village will honour a popular summer fruit. The Akaki Watermelon Festival will kick off at 8.30pm in the village square with live music by Stefanos Pelekanis, followed by a party with DJ Kru on the decks.

Stalls with bites, sweets, drinks, cocktails and all sorts of tasty creations that feature the watermelon will be set up along with beers and kleftiko. To end on a sweet note, free watermelon and watermelon spoon sweets will be offered.

Another village will also celebrate its produce this weekend. The 11th PanCyprian Avgorou Potato Festival will be realised on Saturday, filling up Avgorou municipal stadium with all sorts of potato recipes and dishes. Chefs will prepare tasty treats, hot and cold food will be available to enjoy, while an exhibition will offer a glimpse into potato farming. Antique and modern tractors and traditional tools will be on display, showing the farm-to-table concept.

The festival will also welcome singers Stamatis Gonides, Giorgos Papadopoulos, Eleni Hatzidou and Feidias as well as a live link by Zenith FM.

In a more international mood, Paphos will welcome the award-winning band The Parlotones from South Africa this Saturday at its Medieaval Castle square. A high-energy and highly-anticipated concert will take place, bringing indie rock sounds to the island. Along with the band, musicians Arno Carstens and Ross Learmonth will also offer electrifying performances to Paphos audiences. Doors to theSA Sound Wave event will open at 6pm and the music will begin at 9pm.

Throughout the weekend, the 11th edition of Windcraft Music Fest will return to Katydata village, bringing day workshops and evening concerts. This year, it is a three-day fiesta starting on Friday, and Sunday’s concerts and party are free and open to all.

On Sunday, the traditional festivals will continue, offering a glimpse of rural Cyprus. In Prastio Avdimou, the Traditional Sheep & Goat Halloumi Festival will have experiences for all ages, gastronomic tastes, tours and walks from 5pm onwards. In Platanistasa, the 10th Platanistasa Hazel Tree Festival will be a celebration of all things nature with guided field walks, handicrafts, a market, food stalls and live music.

Meanwhile, in Protaras, its annual Summer Film Festival will offer its final screenings of the season as it concludes on Sunday. Six films will be shown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, one at 8pm and another at 10pm on each day.

For those staying in Nicosia and looking for a family-friendly outdoor activity, the Inflatable Park Festive will take over Acropolis Park on Sunday evening. From 6pm to 10pm, inflatable games, bouncy castles, climbing walls and more will pop up at the park, offering children outdoor fun for yet another busy weekend.

Akaki Watermelon Festival

Summer festival. July 25. Akaki village square. 8.30pm-12am. €20 for food. Tel: 99-495064

11th PanCyprian Avgorou Potato Festival

Annual village festival. July 26. Avgorou Municipal Stadium. 8pm. €5. [email protected]

SA Sound Wave

Award-winning South African band The Parlotones perform live in concert, as well musical icons Arno Carstens and Ross Learmonth. July 26. Paphos Medieval Castle, Paphos. Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 9pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Inflatable Park Festive

Games, installations and activities for children. Until July 27. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 6pm-10pm. €8. Tel: 7007-0053

11th Windcraft Music Fest

Music festival with concerts and workshops. July 27. Katydata village, Nicosia district. www.windcraftmusicfest.com

Traditional Sheep & Goat Halloumi Festival

Rural village festival celebrating halloumi with gastronomy, activities and tours. July 27. Multipurpose Centre, Prastio Avdimou. 5pm onwards. Tel: 99-427980, 99-410520

10th Platanistasa Hazel Tree Festival

Traditional festival with food, drinks, walks and crafts. July 27. Village square, Platanistasa. Saturday: 6pm-12am. Sunday: 9.30am-4pm. Free

Protaras Summer Film Festival

Daily outdoor film screenings. Organized by Paralimni Youth. Until July 27. Municipal Events Square, Protaras Avenue. 8pm, 10pm. www.psff.cy