A case has been filed against two 41-year-old men allegedly involved in a fight in the village of Kalo Chorio on July 19, which left one person injured and caused damage to a vehicle.

“A case was registered today against two 41-year-old individuals in relation to offenses involving conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, rioting, disturbing the peace, malicious damage, and brawling,” Larnaca police spokesperson Spyros Chrysostomou said.

Police also said that, following investigations into the incident, two minors aged 16 and 17 were referred to a rehabilitation programme, as instructed by the legal services.

The two men were released on €2,000 bail each and are scheduled to appear in court again on September 24.

The incident occurred at around 11.45pm on July 19, when police received reports of a fight in the village.

Officers arriving at the scene found stones scattered on the road and several people gathered in the area.

Police issued warnings, and the crowd dispersed without further incident.

Earlier this week, two other individuals – aged 17 and 23 – suspected of being involved in the incident had been questioned and were released to be summoned at a later point.