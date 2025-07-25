Power supply has been partially restored to Limassol villages cut off by the wildfire that swept the mountainous area in the last couple of days, which saw some communities having to cope without electricity.

“Our crews are working around the clock to restore electricity under extremely difficult circumstances, Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) Dimitris Nathanail said.

The destruction was extensive, he added. “To put things into perspective, back in 2021 during the Arakapas fire, it took us 10 days to fully restore power to eight affected communities. This time, we’re dealing with 17, making this situation even more challenging.”

More than 400 electricity poles were destroyed by the fire.

He said the partial power using emergency generators has now been restored to the villages of Vasa, Vouni, Malia, Arsos, Lofou, Agios Therapon, and Pano Kyvides.

The EAC is also working to restore power in Pachna, Monagri, Filikou, Zanakia Souniou, Lofou, Vasa, Koilani, and Alassa.

Full damage assessments remain incomplete due to limited access and the severity of destruction caused by the fires.