Two churches in the Limassol district sustained damage during the recent wildfires, Archimandrite Filotheos of Limassol told CNA on Friday. He also noted the intention of Metropolitan Athanasios to provide daily meals to those affected by the ongoing crisis.

According to Filotheos, the first church to be destroyed was the chapel of Ayios Ioannis Rossos in Vouni.

Built in 1990, the chapel was made mostly of wood and has been completely gutted by fire. Only the exterior stone walls remain, as the rest of the structure has collapsed.

“The iconostasis, icons, frescoes, and sacred vessels have all been destroyed,” he said.

The second damaged church is the chapel of Ayios Silouanos in the Souni area.

Also a more recent construction with wooden roofing, it suffered a similar fate. The fire obliterated the interior, and again only the outer walls remain.

Asked about the potential restoration of the churches, Filotheos expressed hope that the government would offer support.

The Ayios Silouanos chapel, he noted, is “somewhat remote and located in a densely wooded area of Souni, which has now been turned into a wasteland.” Although surrounding homes and trees were burned, the chapel has already resumed operation.

The Limassol Metropolis is preparing to offer wider assistance to affected areas.

Representatives, led by Metropolitan Athanasios, visited all fire-stricken villages on Thursday, speaking with residents and visiting the damaged churches.

“The church is in communication with civil defence authorities and, under the direction of Metropolitan Athanasios, will provide daily meals for as long as needed,” Filotheos said. “We are considering our next steps to continue helping our fire-stricken brothers and sisters.”

The Limassol Metropolis has also made available a facility called “O Kalos Poimin” in Episkopi, which is currently housing 25 people and their families. The space offers shelter, food, and air conditioning.

“We sympathise with our fellow citizens, we feel their pain, and we are ready to stand by them in any way they may need,” Filotheos said.