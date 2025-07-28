Two compensation proposals for farmers affected by last week’s wildfires will be presented to the cabinet on Wednesday, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The first proposal is set to grant affected farmers compensation for one year’s loss of income.

Additionally, applications from farmers not registered with Cyprus Agricultural Payments Organisation (CAPO), would be accepted until Friday, head of the agricultural policy division of the ministry, Artemis Antoniades said.

As of Sunday, 182 people had applied to the compensation scheme.

The second proposal aims to support producers in the fire-struck areas in resuming their businesses with applicants receiving a 30 per cent advance payment, corresponding to the total eligible aid they are entitled to receive.

“Those who wish to revive their business will be able to submit an application to the agriculture ministry within 15 days from the date of the announcement,” Antoniades said

Meanwhile, the interior ministry said that while local administrations continued to assess the full extent of the damage, initial compensation payments have been issued to support the immediate needs of affected community councils.