As the broader crypto market slowly regains strength, many investors are revisiting familiar names like Cardano (ADA). Known for its academic foundation and long-term goals, ADA once captured the spotlight during previous bull runs. However, despite occasional short-term rebounds, the token has yet to reclaim its former momentum. So far, Cardano has struggled to stay above $1, a level it last held consistently in early 2022.

While Cardano continues to build and upgrade its ecosystem, traders are starting to explore newer projects that offer not only utility but also the kind of early-stage growth potential ADA once had. One of the most talked-about names in this group is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) — a DeFi protocol currently in presale that’s drawing serious attention from those looking for the best cryptocurrency to buy now before the next market upswing.

Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is catching attention

Mutuum Finance is a purpose-built liquidity protocol designed for lending, borrowing, and liquidation of digital assets — all executed through non-custodial smart contracts. One of its standout features is the dual lending structure, which includes both Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) models.

In the P2C model, users can deposit assets such as ETH or USDC into shared liquidity pools managed by smart contracts. These funds are then made available to borrowers who put up overcollateralized crypto assets. The interest rate isn’t fixed but adjusts based on the utilization of the pool — meaning the more demand there is, the higher the yield for depositors. On the other hand, the P2P model gives users the freedom to negotiate terms directly, often used for lending out volatile or niche tokens like meme coins.

Presale phase and what’s next

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 6 of its presale, with the token priced at $0.035. So far, the project has raised over $13.6 million and has attracted more than 14,400 holders, reflecting strong organic interest. The confirmed launch price of $0.06 gives current participants a clear valuation target, without needing to speculate on post-launch pricing.

While ADA continues to range around the same price zones, MUTM’s presale structure is designed for step-by-step price increases, rewarding those who enter earlier with better token pricing.

Staking, mtTokens, and dividends in MUTM

One of the more compelling aspects of Mutuum’s token model is its mtToken system. When users deposit assets into the protocol, they receive mtTokens at a 1:1 ratio (e.g., depositing 1 ETH gives you 1 mtETH). These tokens automatically accrue interest and can be withdrawn later or used across DeFi applications.

Those who lock their mtTokens in the protocol’s safety module become eligible to receive passive dividends in MUTM tokens. The protocol uses a portion of platform-generated revenue to buy back MUTM from the open market and distribute it to stakers. This buy-and-redistribute mechanism adds continuous buy pressure, which supports the token’s value over time while rewarding active participants.

Security & trust: CertiK audit completed

Security has become a top priority for every serious project in the space, and Mutuum Finance took steps early by partnering with CertiK, one of the most respected blockchain audit firms. The platform has successfully completed its full audit, meaning all smart contracts are verified and transparent. Every transaction from lending to borrowing to staking runs through an audited, non-custodial system where users maintain full control over their funds.

This builds trust and credibility, especially for investors who value transparency and verifiable infrastructure when choosing the best crypto project to invest in.

To engage early users and reward community members, the team is also running a $100,000 giveaway, which will be shared among 10 winners. The giveaway is still live, and investors now have the opportunity to take part simply by entering during the ongoing presale.

While Cardano has its place as a long-standing player in the cryptocurrency market, its recent performance has left many looking elsewhere for returns. Mutuum Finance, with its structured presale, token utility, staking rewards, and verified smart contracts, presents a strong case as one of the most promising new cryptocurrency projects heading into 2025.

With platform development on track, a beta launch planned around the token listing, and built-in tokenomics designed to increase demand over time, MUTM has the building blocks to outperform legacy projects that are still trying to reclaim old highs.

