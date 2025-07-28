The deputy ministry of social welfare said on Monday it has mobilised teams to provide targeted support to residents affected by the wildfires in the Limassol district, with efforts now focused on addressing individual needs.

Deputy Minister Marilena Evangelou chaired a meeting with key stakeholders to review and record the specialised needs of affected residents.

“The aim is to ensure that targeted and meaningful support is provided to individuals and families in need, tailored to their specific circumstances,” the ministry said.

“This initiative aligns with the emergency response measures announced yesterday by the President of the Republic.”

In terms of housing, coordination with Civil Defence has led to the successful accommodation of vulnerable individuals. Financial support has also been provided to cover essential needs.

So far, 87 individuals from 32 families have been assisted. Of these, housing has been secured for 20 families, while 18 others received financial aid to address their immediate requirements.

The ministry emphasised that support will continue for both urgent and evolving needs. “Every case will be thoroughly assessed to ensure that assistance is tailored and effective,” it said.