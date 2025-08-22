The National Bank of Greece has acquired 300,000 of its own shares during the period from August 7 to August 14, at a weighted average price of €13.1384 per share, with a total cost of €3,941,515.

The bank announced that this transaction followed the decisions of its annual general meeting of Shareholders held on May 30, 2025, and its June 4, 2025, announcement regarding the commencement of the first part of the share buyback programme approved by that meeting.

It was also carried out following the approval granted on May 28, 2025, by the Single Supervisory Mechanism of the European Central Bank, as well as the bank’s announcements made on June 16, June 26, July 4, July 14, July 21, July 29 and August 7, 2025, concerning the acquisition of own shares.

The bank confirmed that during the period from August 7 to August 14, 2025, it acquired in total 300,000 common shares of the National Bank of Greece traded on the Athens Stock Exchange, at a weighted average price of €13.1384 per share and with a total cost of €3,941,515.

It was further mentioned that, in line with the decisions of the above general meeting, the bank intends to proceed with the cancellation of these own shares, in accordance with the relevant provisions of Greek Law 4548/2018, which sets out the time frame for cancellation.

Following the above transactions, the National Bank of Greece now directly holds a total of 6,682,252 own shares, corresponding to 0.73 per cent of its share capital.