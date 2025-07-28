A philosophical footnote to building a community with a shared future for mankind

By H.E. Liu Yantao

Today, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Cyprus and the Cyprus Mail, united by a deep reverence for the treasured legacy of human civilisation, are proud to jointly present this special edition on ancient philosophical thought, co-authored by scholars and experts from both China and Cyprus. This endeavour is not only a heartfelt reflection on the origins of Eastern and Western civilisations, but also a meaningful exploration, guided by the Global Civilisation Initiative, into the philosophical roots of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

More than two millennia ago, China’s era of “Hundred Schools of Thought” unfolded in parallel with the golden age of ancient Greek philosophy – a time when towering figures emerged on both sides of the world. Laozi, Confucius, and Mencius, alongside Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle, all made indelible contributions to the progress of world civilisation. The famous Greek writer Nikos Kazantzakis commented that “Confucius and Socrates were two masks that covered the same face of human logic.” (Ο Κομφούκιος και ο Σωκράτης είναι δύο μάσκες που σκεπάζουν το ίδιο πρόσωπο: το φωτεινό πρόσωπο της ανθρώπινης λογικής) Though distinct in their expressions, Chinese and Greek philosophical traditions both embody humanity’s enduring pursuit of truth and wisdom.

In curating this special edition, we aim to transcend the boundaries of time and space – allowing Eastern and Western civilisations to engage in dialogue and spark new intellectual insights. More importantly, through this platform of mutual learning among civilisations, we seek to illuminate the profound affinity, respect and fusion that connect two of the world’s most ancient and noble cultures.

Throughout the long course of human civilisation, every nation has created its own unique cultural achievements, together forming a splendid garden of world civilisations in full bloom. These civilisations are not only the crystallisation of each people’s historical wisdom, but also intellectual beacons guiding contemporary development. To advance the common progress of human society and build a community with a shared future for mankind, we must gain a profound understanding of the rich heritage of all civilisations, and breathe new life into the finest achievements of human culture in our time. True dialogue among civilisations will ultimately lead us beyond prejudice and estrangement, toward the ideal realm where “each civilisation appreciates its own beauty and respects the beauty of others, so that all may flourish together.”

Today, the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and entering a new period of turbulence and transformation. In the face of widening deficits in peace, development, security and governance, humanity must all the more promote dialogue and mutual learning among civilisations, eliminate estrangement, prejudice and hostility, sow the seeds of peace and make the pie of global development even bigger.

Voices that preach the superiority of one civilisation over another, the so-called “clash of civilisations,” or systemic confrontation; efforts to forge ideological alliances and provoke confrontations based on values; attempts to draw lines along ideological or value-based boundaries to obstruct normal exchanges in trade, technology and culture; and schemes that exaggerate security concerns to pursue decoupling and sever supply chains – these are bound to find no popular support.

History has repeatedly proven that only by upholding openness and inclusiveness and embracing the diversity of civilisations, can human civilisation remain vibrant and enduring.

In the face of global challenges, we need not only technological innovation to provide material solutions, but also ancient wisdom to offer intellectual guidance. The profound philosophical insights embedded in the classical thought of both China and Cyprus – including values, worldviews and perspectives on life – have stood the test of time and continue to shine. They are poised to provide meaningful guidance for addressing the pressing issues of our era and advancing peace and development across the world.

Dear readers, both China and Cyprus are inheritors of ancient civilisations. Chinese civilisation is the world’s only uninterrupted great civilisation that has endured in the form of a nation-state, while Cyprus, throughout its long history, has absorbed elements of ancient Greek, Roman, Byzantine, and other cultures, forming a unique cultural identity as the “crossroads of civilisations.”

China and Cyprus are also active promoters of inter-civilisation dialogue and mutual learning, having made foundational contributions to the progress of human civilisation. This freshly printed special edition, rich with the scent of ink, serves as a window into that ongoing dialogue between cultures.

Let us take flight on the wings of Chinese philosophical harmony and Greek rational spirit, and together compose a new chapter in the exchange and mutual enrichment of world civilisations – working hand in hand to build a community with a shared future for mankind. •

H.E. Liu Yantao is Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Republic of Cyprus