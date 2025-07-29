European Affairs Deputy Minister Marilena Raouna said on Tuesday that Cyprus aims to leave its own mark during its upcoming EU council presidency at a time of “multiple and significant challenges” for the Union.

Speaking at the presidential palace during a consultation with key stakeholders on the formulation of Cyprus’s six-month presidency programme, Raouna said the country is preparing to assume the rotating presidency in around 150 days, an undertaking she described as a national mission.

The presidency will officially launch in December. “It is crucial we achieve tangible results and further highlight Cyprus’ role as a credible, effective and constructive partner,” Raouna noted, adding that the island can act as an honest broker in times of geopolitical uncertainty.

She stressed that preparations have intensified, with Cyprus set to manage approximately 330 legislative and policy files. The official programme and logo will be unveiled by President Nikos Christodoulides on December 12.

Guided by the EU’s strategic agenda, Raouna said the focus will be on strengthening the Union’s security, competitiveness, and democratic values. As an island state of the EU’s southeastern frontier, and the only member under occupation, Cyprus brings a unique perspective, she added.

Among key priorities will be boosting resilience, supporting SMEs, safeguarding the rule of law and promoting social justice.

Raouna also underscored the importance of public participation, stating the presidency is a shared national effort.