Funds will focus on fire prevention, early warning systems and community aid

Non-profit association TechIsland on Wednesday launched a collective initiative to respond to the recent wildfires that have devastated communities across Cyprus, beginning with an internal outreach effort to raise funds for immediate relief and long-term recovery.

More than 50 companies and several individuals from the tech sector have already committed to supporting this initiative.

“The response has been immense and deeply moving, showcasing the tech ecosystem’s strong willingness to support the island and those affected,” TechIsland said in its announcement.

“What began as an emergency fundraising initiative quickly evolved into a broader vision,” it added.

The organisation further explained that “as the situation unfolded, it became clear that the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires—exacerbated by climate change—require more than short-term aid”.

“They demand systemic, future-focused solutions,” TechIsland stressed.

TechIsland now plans to allocate the raised funds through a private initiative focusing on three key areas: fire protection and prevention, monitoring and early warning, and meeting the immediate needs of affected communities.

The association said that it is working closely with experts, local communities and relevant authorities to ensure that all actions are impactful, sustainable and address both urgent and long-term needs.

“At TechIsland, our mission is to drive positive change for Cyprus,” said Valentinos Polykarpou, Chairman of TechIsland and General Manager of Wargaming.

“The response from our community has been truly humbling, and I want to personally thank every company and individual for their kind contribution,” he added.

“Climate-driven threats,” Polykarpou continued, “can no longer be treated as isolated emergencies.”

He underlined that “strengthening Cyprus’ resilience requires collective, sustained effort—and that is why we decided to take a step in that direction”.

The association pointed out that “the spirit of solidarity and foresight was echoed by representatives from companies participating in this effort”.

“Cyprus is more than just where our headquarters are, it’s home,” said Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO of payabl. and Board Member of TechIsland.

“The devastation caused by the wildfires is heartbreaking, and we feel a deep responsibility to support our community in this time of need,” she added. “Through TechIsland, we’re proud to stand alongside other members of the tech ecosystem to offer real help to those affected and to contribute to rebuilding what was lost.”

“This is a moment for the private sector to demonstrate leadership beyond business,” said Alexey Gubarev, Co-founder and Board Member of TechIsland.

“I’m proud to see so many tech companies coming together once again to make a difference. It’s our duty to help build a safer, stronger future for the island we call home,” he added.

Gubarev also said that “initiatives like this show what’s possible when we act collectively, not just to respond, but to create lasting impact”.

On his part, Aleksandr Vasekin, CEO of Adtech Holdings, said that “witnessing the devastation caused by the recent wildfires, we feel compelled to stand with those affected and support prepare for the future”.

“Through the collective effort led by TechIsland, we’re joining in with responsibility and solidarity—offering support to those in need and investing in the recovery and resilience of the local community,” he added.

“In moments like this, we’re reminded not only of life’s fragility, but of the deep responsibility we carry as part of this community,” stated Vitaly Avtaykin, Managing Director of RoboMarkets.

“Cyprus has become home to many of us at RoboMarkets, and we stand in solidarity with those affected by the fire—offering our support with both compassion and action,” he explained.

TechIsland has expressed its gratitude to all companies and individuals who have already contributed to the effort, including Wargaming, Exness, payabl., GDEV, RoboMarkets, Embria, Oleg Netepenko, Mayflower, AdTech Holding, FunCorp, Parimatch, SayGames, CyantArb, Brickworks Games, BrainRocket, Simple Life, InDrive, Muse Group, Quonota Investments, KAMAGAMES, Centro Holding, TheSoul Publishing, Playkot and Alexander Pavlov, Sergey Tokarev, GamesUp42, Plata and Municorn.

In addition, Yuriy Mazzanik, Adsterra, Nikolai Katorzhnov, Destream, Aleph, TangoMe, SOFTSWISS, Mellow, Space 307, Sumsub, WM Games, Nexxie Group, Pavetra, Selzy, Verv, Finery Markets, EnergyIntel, Aitarget and Onelight Apps have also joined the initiative.

Further details about the initiative will be announced in the coming weeks. TechIsland has invited any company interested in supporting this vision to express interest at [email protected].

TechIsland is the leading tech association in Cyprus and represents a community of more than 350 member companies.